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What's Up Yuma? Radio

Alma and Brigitte, the mother-daughter team behind The Best Taquito

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published April 23, 2026 at 12:10 PM MST
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Brigitte Licona and Alma Ornelas are the daughter-mother team behind The Best Taquito in Yuma and San Luis, Ariz. Ornelas has been recognized as Arizona Small Business Person of the Year
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Brigitte Licona and Alma Ornelas are the daughter-mother team behind The Best Taquito in Yuma and San Luis, Ariz. Ornelas has been recognized as Arizona Small Business Person of the Year.

Alma Ornelas and Brigitte Licona are the mother-daughter team behind The Best Taquito in Yuma and San Luis, Ariz.

Ornelas started the business with a food truck and now has locations on 13th Avenue in Yuma and at Eddie's Food and Drink on E. County 24th 1/2 St.

Licona graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in psychology and a minor in criminology. She came back home from Tucson to help her mom and manages daily operations across both locations. She oversees payroll, staff scheduling and overall coordination, while also leading catering services and sales efforts.

Ornelas has been recognized as as Small Business Person of the Year by the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, as well as the “Mexicano Distinguido en el Exterior” award from the Mexican Consulate. She has also been selected as Arizona Small Business Person of the Year and will be honored in Washington, D.C. next month.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
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