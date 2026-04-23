Alma and Brigitte, the mother-daughter team behind The Best Taquito

Alma Ornelas and Brigitte Licona are the mother-daughter team behind The Best Taquito in Yuma and San Luis, Ariz.

Ornelas started the business with a food truck and now has locations on 13th Avenue in Yuma and at Eddie's Food and Drink on E. County 24th 1/2 St.

Licona graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in psychology and a minor in criminology. She came back home from Tucson to help her mom and manages daily operations across both locations. She oversees payroll, staff scheduling and overall coordination, while also leading catering services and sales efforts.

Ornelas has been recognized as as Small Business Person of the Year by the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, as well as the “Mexicano Distinguido en el Exterior” award from the Mexican Consulate. She has also been selected as Arizona Small Business Person of the Year and will be honored in Washington, D.C. next month.