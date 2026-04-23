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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio- Nancy Ceballos Reyes supports small businesses

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published April 23, 2026 at 12:12 PM MST
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Nancy Ceballos Reyes is a beauty consultant with Mary Kay in Yuma County. She's also an ambassador for the Yuma County of Commerce.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Nancy Ceballos Reyes is a beauty consultant with Mary Kay in Yuma County. She's also an ambassador for the Yuma County of Commerce.

Nancy Ceballos Reyes is a beauty consultant for Mary Kay in Yuma County.

She was born in San Luis, Mexico and raised in Somerton. Ceballos Reyes is a graduate of Kofa High School and Arizona Western College and continued on to Arizona State University.

Her parents were migrant farm workers and she said her parents' work ethic inspired her and her siblings. Her brother Ruben Reyes worked for the late Congressman Raul Grijalva and now works for his daughter Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva.

Ceballos Reyes moved to Temecula, Calif. and lived there for 30 years where she raised three kids as a single mom and ran an in-home bilingual preschool program for about 18 years.

She moved to San Luis, Ariz. about three years ago with a Mary Kay business in her side pocket, she said she decided to shift from personal use to starting her own team and turning it into a career.

Ceballos Reyes became a member of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce and is now an ambassador. She said she loves supporting local community businesses
and "empowering youth and women to be brave and bold and out of their comfort zone while making self care a priority."

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
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