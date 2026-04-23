What's Up Yuma? Radio- Nancy Ceballos Reyes supports small businesses

Nancy Ceballos Reyes is a beauty consultant for Mary Kay in Yuma County.

She was born in San Luis, Mexico and raised in Somerton. Ceballos Reyes is a graduate of Kofa High School and Arizona Western College and continued on to Arizona State University.

Her parents were migrant farm workers and she said her parents' work ethic inspired her and her siblings. Her brother Ruben Reyes worked for the late Congressman Raul Grijalva and now works for his daughter Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva.

Ceballos Reyes moved to Temecula, Calif. and lived there for 30 years where she raised three kids as a single mom and ran an in-home bilingual preschool program for about 18 years.

She moved to San Luis, Ariz. about three years ago with a Mary Kay business in her side pocket, she said she decided to shift from personal use to starting her own team and turning it into a career.

Ceballos Reyes became a member of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce and is now an ambassador. She said she loves supporting local community businesses

and "empowering youth and women to be brave and bold and out of their comfort zone while making self care a priority."