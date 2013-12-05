© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
COVID-19 Coverage
Work Stories

Work Stories: Waitress Helen Jansen

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published December 5, 2013 at 2:10 AM MST

On this installment of Arizona Edition's Work Stories, we hear from Helen Jansen, a 68-years-old waitress in Yuma.  She and her husband are winter visitors from Iowa and she waits tables for years six months out of the year.  She has been a waitress in the area for more than 11 years.  Here, Helen recalls a memorable couple from some years back...(originally aired 12/04/13).

This piece was featured in the December 4th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found in the related content section below.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
