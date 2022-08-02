Here is who is running for Arizona Secretary of State, Attorney General and state treasurer

Races appearing further down on the ballot get far less attention than those at the top of the ticket, but all involve important state offices.

The Secretary of State oversees Arizona’s elections, as well as regulates key portions of the state’s commerce.

Four Republicans want the job including state representatives Mark Finchem and Shawnna Bolick, state senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita and Phoenix businessman Beau Lane.

On the Democratic side of the ticket former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes is facing off with state House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding.

It’s a crowded GOP field for Attorney General with five candidates running including U.S. Army Reserve officer Abe Hamadeh, former Tucson city councilman Rodney Glassman, former Arizona Supreme Court Justice Andrew Gould, water attorney Tiffany Shedd and former prosecutor Lacy Cooper.

Kris Mayes is running unopposed on the Democratic side.

State treasurer Kimberly Yee hopes to hold her seat against two Republican rivals; Robert Lettiere and Jeff Weninger.

State representative Martin Quezada is running opposed in the Democratic primary.