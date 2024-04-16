© 2024 KAWC
Retired San Luis Police sergeant dies after hit-and-run in San Luis Rio Colorado

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published April 16, 2024 at 1:08 PM MST
Retired San Luis Sgt. Jesus De Leon
City of San Luis
Retired San Luis Sgt. Jesus De Leon

A retired San Luis Police sergeant was killed in a hit and run incident early Sunday morning in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico.

City of San Luis officials announced on Monday that retired Sgt. Jesus De Leon died at 5:22 a.m. on Sunday at Yuma Regional Medical Center. City and San Luis Police Department officials ask that the De Leon’s family privacy be upheld at this time.

Officials said Sgt. De Leon served the San Luis community since graduating from the police academy in 2000 until he retired in June 2023.

In a released statement, San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel said “Jesus De Leon's unwavering dedication, profound wisdom and tireless commitment to the betterment of our community left an indelible mark in our city. His legacy of service will be forever remembered and cherished by everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside Sgt. De Leon.”

Information on services for De Leon is not yet available.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
