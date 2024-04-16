Retired San Luis Police sergeant dies after hit-and-run in San Luis Rio Colorado

A retired San Luis Police sergeant was killed in a hit and run incident early Sunday morning in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico.

City of San Luis officials announced on Monday that retired Sgt. Jesus De Leon died at 5:22 a.m. on Sunday at Yuma Regional Medical Center. City and San Luis Police Department officials ask that the De Leon’s family privacy be upheld at this time.

Officials said Sgt. De Leon served the San Luis community since graduating from the police academy in 2000 until he retired in June 2023.

In a released statement, San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel said “Jesus De Leon's unwavering dedication, profound wisdom and tireless commitment to the betterment of our community left an indelible mark in our city. His legacy of service will be forever remembered and cherished by everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside Sgt. De Leon.”

Information on services for De Leon is not yet available.