YPG celebrates U.S. Army's 250th

The United States Army is technically older than the country it serves, celebrating its 250th birthday a year ahead of the nation’s semi quincentennial.

The U.S. Army's Yuma Proving Ground celebrated the service's 250th Colorado River State Historic Park in Yuma on the June 14th, where the Army returned to its local roots at the historic depot.

To find out more about a week of activities ahead of celebrations on the 14th as well as what to expect at the Saturday event we spoke with Army Yuma Proving Ground commander Col. John Nelson and Sgt. Major Mark Millare.

Look for more reporting, including an audio postcard of the day's events on an upcoming episode of Arizona Edition.