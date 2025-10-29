Sen. Mark Kelly to hold virtual office hours for Yuma-area residents

As the federal government shutdown enters its 29th day, the office of U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly is available for Yuma-area residents today.

If you’re in the Yuma area and need help with federal agencies or benefits, Sen. Kelly's staff will hold virtual mobile office hours today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kelly said mobile office hours allows Arizona residents to get one-on-one help with federal services including Social Security, Medicare, veterans and active military duty support, federal taxes, immigration, passports and other federal agency issues.

RSVP at: tinyurl.com/kellyvirtualyumamoh