Sen. Mark Kelly to hold virtual office hours for Yuma-area residents

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 29, 2025 at 10:35 AM MST
Sen. Kelly addresses witnesses during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.
U.S. Senate
/
Office of Senator Mark Kelly
Sen. Kelly addresses witnesses during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.

As the federal government shutdown enters its 29th day, the office of U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly is available for Yuma-area residents today.

If you’re in the Yuma area and need help with federal agencies or benefits, Sen. Kelly's staff will hold virtual mobile office hours today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kelly said mobile office hours allows Arizona residents to get one-on-one help with federal services including Social Security, Medicare, veterans and active military duty support, federal taxes, immigration, passports and other federal agency issues.

RSVP at: tinyurl.com/kellyvirtualyumamoh
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
