Business owners in Los Algodones say they're seeing less visitors

Yuma County residents, whether they live here year-round or are winter visitors, know that you can find more affordable dental work and medical services as well as cheaper prescription drugs in Los Algodones, Mexico.

Just a 15-minute drive from the western edge of Yuma and you're in what business owners here call "Molar City."

Most of the dental clinics and pharmacies are located within just three blocks.

Some business owners and workers in Los Algodones say they're seeing less clients and customers these days, especially from Canada, which has a frosty relationship with the administration in Washington right now.

The winter visitors who do come take time to eat and drink at local restaurants. They say the prices can't be beat.

"You save a lot of money and the people are very nice," said Bill Pace, a winter visitor from Washington state. He was in line to cross back into the U.S. side after a dentist visit.

The line was relatively short, about a 15-minute wait according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website that lists border wait times including the Andrade Port of Entry at Los Algodones.

At the Phoenix Drug Store, workers helped shoppers get just the medication they're looking for.

"It's slow," store associate Genaro Legaspi Figueroa said. "The winter visitors are just starting to arrive. We thought it might be a low season for us."

Victor Calderón/KAWC Genaro Legaspi Figueroa is a sales associate at Phoenix Drug Store in Los Algodones, Mexico.

I asked Genaro why he thinks some people aren't coming this year.

"I think because of what's happening in the U.S.," he said. "Some people are afraid to come into Mexico... We usually get visitors from Canada but... they are slow to come in so far. Thanks be to God others are coming... those who do come do so because they know they can find more affordable dentists and medicine."

So what would Genaro tell potential customers?

"Nothing bad will happen if you come (to Mexico)," he said. "It's fake news what some (in the U.S.) are saying. Here it's easygoing. Visitors are welcome."

Dr. Laiza Smith is a cosmetic dentist and owner of the recently opened Smile Lounge Dental Retreat in Los Algodones. But she's worked here for more than 10 years with her father Dr. Isaías Íñiguez who has his own practice.

"This is supposed to be our peak season right now," Smith told KAWC. "This line should be longer but it's not and I'm guessing that's because of Trump."

She said Los Algodones businesses depend on winter visitors. With starting a new business, Smith said she had to buy all new dental equipment at higher prices due to tariffs. But she said she like other dentists eat the costs instead of passing them onto customers because it's a competitive environment.

Victor Calderón/KAWC Dr. Laiza Smith is a cosmetic dentist and owner of the recently opened Smile Lounge Dental Retreat in Los Algodones, Mexico west of Yuma.

"Los Algodones is a safe place to be," she said. "I have faith it will get better with business."

Back at the border in line to cross back, winter visitors Mark and Carla from Missouri invite you to join them.

"Algodones is awesome!" Mark said. "I've got so many friends here. It's great. Everyone should come. Seven years, I've been coming here. Come because it's the best place. It's fun."

Victor Calderón/KAWC Los Algodones business owners call their location "Molar City" with dozens of dental businesses within three blocks from the U.S.-Mexico border west of Yuma, Ariz.

A dental office and pharmacy in Los Algodones, Mexico.