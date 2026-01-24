Less winter visitors in Algodones,Yuma MLK march,remembering Dan Farar

In this week's Arizona Edition, KAWC's Victor Calderón crossed into Los Algodones, Mexico this week. Winter visitors to Yuma County and some year-round residents go there for more affordable dental and vision services as well as prescription drugs at a lower cost.

Some business owners and workers in Los Algodones say they're seeing less clients and customers these days, especially from Canada, which has a frosty relationship with the administration in Washington right now.

Then, civic engagement reporter Alexandra Rangel takes you on the march to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. in Yuma. Organizers and participants say it's important to remember the man behind the holiday with the fight for equality and voting rights still relevant today.

And finally, we remember Dan Farar, a governing board member in the Crane School District who passed away last year through those who worked with him in the district.