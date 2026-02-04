ASU and Arizona Education Department partnership to focus on statewide teacher shortages and academic improvement

By Arizona Department of Education Communications

PHOENIX - With the state’s teacher shortage at critical levels and with an eye toward improving student achievement, state schools chief Tom Horne is announcing a strategic partnership with Arizona State University (ASU) to expand access to high-quality instruction, strengthen teacher capacity, and improve student outcomes across the state—particularly in rural and high-need communities.

ADE will utilize ASU’s statewide instructional infrastructure to provide schools with more resources to address persistent teacher shortages, improve math and literacy outcomes, and ensure students have access to college-ready coursework aligned to Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) requirements.

Horne stated, “The teacher shortage is reaching catastrophic proportions and there is an ongoing need for doing more to improve student performance in core academic areas. This partnership allows us to bring additional capacity to schools and districts—without replacing local control—by providing high-quality instructional support where it is most needed. I am very pleased that ASU is taking meaningful steps to address these problems, especially in the areas of highest need statewide.”

ASU President Michael Crow said, “Arizona State University exists to be of service to the citizens of the state, and we are deeply committed to assisting teachers in providing the foundation upon which children can build a lifetime of learning. Arizona’s future depends on all of us working together to deliver successful student outcomes. This partnership brings ASU’s instructional capacity directly to schools to strengthen math and literacy results, expand access to college-ready coursework and help more students graduate prepared to enter the workforce of the future.”

Through this ADE-endorsed partnership, ASU will support schools statewide by providing:

Certified high quality virtual teachers and content to deliver instruction in hard-to-staff subjects such as mathematics, lab sciences, and world languages, ensuring students maintain access to graduation and college-eligibility pathways.

Expanded math support through in-person high-dose tutoring delivered during the school day, targeting schools with demonstrated math achievement needs.

Summer Bridge and Credit-Acceleration Opportunities for students to recover credits, advance in mathematics, and prepare for the upcoming school year.

Science of Reading Professional Development to support K–5 teachers in meeting Arizona’s literacy endorsement requirements.

Virtual Professional Learning Communities (PLCs), providing job-embedded coaching for teachers—particularly those working in isolation in rural districts—across math, science, and English language arts.

These services are designed to complement district efforts, not replace them, and are focused on expanding instructional options and improving outcomes for students.

In addition to student support, the partnership emphasizes long-term workforce development by expanding access to professional learning, instructional coaching, and educator preparation pathways.

School participation will be voluntary and prioritized based on demonstrated need, including teacher shortages, student performance data, and rural or geographically isolated contexts. ADE will continue to monitor outcomes and collaborate with schools to ensure supports are aligned to local goals. All instructional services and professional development offered through this partnership will be provided to districts at no cost.

“By design, ASU exists to create opportunity and deliver measurable results for the communities we serve,” said Amy McGrath, ASU vice president of Outreach. “By working alongside ADE and school leaders, we’re expanding modern, high-quality instructional support that helps more students stay on track, accelerate their learning, and graduate ready for college, career, and life.”

Implementation will launch in phases to meet schools’ most urgent needs quickly and build toward sustained, year-long support. Spring 2026 will begin with targeted math acceleration and staffing support in high-need schools, followed by Summer Bridge and credit acceleration opportunities. School-year supports—including hard-to-staff virtual instruction, Science of Reading training, and job-embedded PLC coaching—will expand beginning in fall.

