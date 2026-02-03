© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Photos: Student walkouts spread across Yuma County in protests against ICE

KAWC | By Sisko Stargazer
Published February 3, 2026 at 8:39 PM MST
Students had a variety of signs. In this one, they quoted President Ronald Reagan: "Anyone from any corner of the world can come to live in America and become an American."
Students had a variety of signs. In this one, they quoted President Ronald Reagan: "Anyone from any corner of the world can come to live in America and become an American."
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Students from Yuma High walked from campus to the intersection of 4th Avenue and 16th Street to protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, for its treatment of immigrants and U.S. citizens.
Students from Yuma High walked from campus to the intersection of 4th Avenue and 16th Street to protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, for its treatment of immigrants and U.S. citizens.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Cibola High School Raiders
Cibola High School Raiders with homemade signs, including a school-themed one that read "Raider don't raid families."
KAWC/Alexandra Rangel
After the bell rung at 10:52 a.m., Yuma High students began walking out of the front office en masse.
After the bell rung at 10:52 a.m., Yuma High students began walking out of the front office en masse.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Many students who spoke with KAWC mentioned that they felt no one is illegal on stolen land, a phrase seen on more than one sign, too.
Many students who spoke with KAWC mentioned that they felt no one is illegal on stolen land, a phrase seen on more than one sign, too.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Taryn and Lillie smile for a photo together, happy to be standing up for a cause they strongly believe in. Taryn was dressed in a Spiderman hoodie and blue hat in honor of Liam Conejo Ramos, a 5-year-old who was detained by ICE in Minneapolis.
Taryn and Lillie smile for a photo together, happy to be standing up for a cause they strongly believe in. Taryn was dressed in a Spiderman hoodie and blue hat in honor of Liam Conejo Ramos, a 5-year-old who was detained by ICE in Minneapolis.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Cibola High students walk off of campus Tuesday morning.
Cibola High students walk off of campus Tuesday morning.
KAWC/Alexandra Rangel
These students' sign reads "Gritamos por los que no pueden," which means "We yell for those who can't" in Spanish.
These students' sign reads "Gritamos por los que no pueden," which means "We yell for those who can't" in Spanish.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Yuma High students walked past Rolle Elementary and other Yuma School District One buildings as they headed towards 4th Avenue and 16th Street.
Yuma High students walked past Rolle Elementary and other Yuma School District One buildings as they headed towards 4th Avenue and 16th Street.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Students walked outside of Gila Ridge High School at 10:52 am, the same time as most of those in other high schools did.
Students walked outside of Gila Ridge High School at 10:52 am, the same time as most of those in other high schools did.
KAWC
Yuma High students walked down 4th Avenue for their walkout.
Yuma High students walked down 4th Avenue for their walkout.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Although Yuma High is one of Yuma Union High School District's smallest schools by population, the walkout easily had more than 100 students participating.
Although Yuma High is one of Yuma Union High School District's smallest schools by population, the walkout easily had more than 100 students participating.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
William and Iram (center and right) shared that walking out was very important to them as a means of bringing "animo" or soul back to Yuma County's immigrants, particularly laborers and Mexican people.
William and Iram (center and right) shared that walking out was very important to them as a means of bringing "animo" or soul back to Yuma County's immigrants, particularly laborers and Mexican people.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Passing motorists were honking horns to show the students support. This driver was enthusiastic as they continued passing by with three klaxons.
Passing motorists were honking horns to show the students support. This driver was enthusiastic as they continued passing by with three klaxons.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Alexis Rodriguez from Yuma County Indivisible lent solidarity and support by walking behind the students, helping ensure everyone was safe as they crossed streets.
Alexis Rodriguez from Yuma County Indivisible lent solidarity and support by walking behind the students, helping ensure everyone was safe as they crossed streets. Yuma High's School Resource Officer was also walking behind to keep watch.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Many students across schools were sign waving Mexican flags as many of them have relatives and loved ones from the bordering country.
Many students across schools were sign waving Mexican flags as many of them have relatives and loved ones from the bordering country.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Cibola High protestors could be sign walking down 16th street past Ronald Reagan Elementary.
Cibola High protestors could be sign walking down 16th street past Ronald Reagan Elementary.
KAWC/Chloe Michael

Students at San Luis High School organized a walkout Friday, and it turns out, that was just the beginning.

This Tuesday, students at five Yuma County high schools walked out of class to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, citing concerns over the agency's treatment of immigrants and U.S. citizens under the Trump administration.

Hundreds of students from Cibola, Gila Ridge, Kofa, Somerton and Yuma high schools took to the streets at roughly 11 a.m. and noon, carrying flags and handmade signs.

"I'm participating in today's walkout because I have a lot of friends whose families are immigrants and also because why wouldn't you, you know what I mean? If one person doesn't have rights, then nobody has rights. So I'm worried for not only my friends but like my teachers my family and myself," said Taryn, a student at Yuma High School.

KAWC dropped in on Yuma High's walkout, which extended from the campus down 4th Avenue and ended at 4th and 16th Street.

Many of the students who spoke with KAWC shared that they're very concerned for their loved ones and communities.

"I don't want to specifically say who, but yes, I have people who I worry about and during this tragic time, it scares me," said Alyssa Badachi, another student. "It scares me because I don't know what's going to happen."

William Nuñez and Iram Valdez expressed that they participated in the walkout as a means of supporting immigrants.

"I'm participating for all the people who come here to this country to earn their daily bread, and it's not just what the president or politics are doing with the people who don't do anything in this country," Iram shared in Spanish. "Yes, I do feel worried in part because this is my own people, we speak the same language and everything."

William added that he wanted to show support and bring back "animo" or spirit to Mexican folks and laborers.

As for why now, Lillie Dillon, another student, explained that what's happening at a national level is alarming from a historical perspective.

"This is the kind of stuff if you pay attention to history, this is the kind of stuff that happened before we started wars; we do not want that," she said. "I think this has been a problem for months, technically years, but I think this has just been a bigger problem in the past few months."

Nationwide, the most recent protests against ICE took place Friday. Students at San Luis High School had independently organized to participate in the national "ICE Out" protest. But Yuma's walkouts on Tuesday seem to have come about as a combined effort from various students creating their own campaigns on social media like those in San Luis did.

Alexis Rodriguez of Yuma County Indivisible shared that she came to Yuma High's walkout to provide solidarity and support after students reached out requesting it. Yuma County Indivisible has been holding biweekly protests, and she believes the success seen at San Luis High School on Friday has sparked an interest in students to act.

"Saturday we had a really good turnout on our—there was way more kids and they were just so full of enthusiasm and livelihood and I'm sure that that is something that pushed this on," she said.

All of the students from Tuesday's walkout are part of the Yuma Union High School District since it encompasses all but one of Yuma County's public high schools. YUHSD Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten confirmed that the district is not affiliated with the walkouts.

"Our expectation is that students remain engaged in learning throughout the school day. They are obviously not school-coordinated or YUHSD-affiliated walkouts that are occurring," he said. "At the same time we are respectful of individuals' constitutional rights, and so it's a balance between those two things, but for the most part we have continued about our school day and making sure that the students who remained on campus are engaged in learning as we do every day of the week throughout the school year."

He also confirmed that there were no special repercussions for students walking out. Rather, families were informed and students were marked absent.

The last time students at YUHSD walked out in a large-scale protest was in 2018 as part of the National School Walkout, which protested gun violence.


Stay tuned to KAWC to hear more of what students at Yuma and Cibola high schools had to say.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.
Tags
News EducationStudent WalkoutsU.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)Yuma Union High School DistrictYUHSDHigh SchoolICESomerton High SchoolGila Ridge High SchoolCibola High SchoolYuma High SchoolKofa High SchoolSan Luis High School
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
