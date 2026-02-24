© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Carol Smith only Yuma councilmember running for re-election this year

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published February 24, 2026 at 3:11 PM MST
Yuma City Councilwoman Carol Smith
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Yuma City Councilwoman Carol Smith

It's that time of year when candidates are collecting signatures to get on the ballot in the Yuma area.

For the Yuma City Council, three seats will up for election. Only Councilwoman Carol Smith is seeking another term.

Leslie McClendon was appointed to finish the term of the late Councilman Gary Knight. She is currently the Deputy Mayor but will not be running for re-election.

Councilman Arturo "Art" Morales also said he will not be returning. Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls is running for a third term.

As potential candidates collect signatures, Smith hopes to continue serving the community.

"There's still work to be done that I'd like to be a part of," Smith told KAWC. "I've found that this is an incredible council right now. We work really well together."

She has focused on public safety as her day job is as a nurse educator at Onvida Health.

Through the council, she's worked with the city, Onvida and Yuma County on the Greater Yuma Water Safety Alliance. There is outreach and classes for CPR training.

"It's a public health initiative I'm really proud of," Smith said.

The council has also developed a youth government program starting this summer. 20 spots are open for all high school juniors and seniors from public, private and charter schools as well as home-schooled students.

The goal is to introduce the younger community members to public service.

"These are our future leaders so why not get them involved now?" Smith said.

She adds that the enjoys listening to others, learning in areas she's not as familiar with. In that spirit, she invites Yuma residents to sign petitions for the candidates.

"These signatures just get people on the ballot," Smith said. "The seats are non-partisan. We are all focused on Yuma."
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
