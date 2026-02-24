Carol Smith only Yuma councilmember running for re-election this year

It's that time of year when candidates are collecting signatures to get on the ballot in the Yuma area.

For the Yuma City Council, three seats will up for election. Only Councilwoman Carol Smith is seeking another term.

Leslie McClendon was appointed to finish the term of the late Councilman Gary Knight. She is currently the Deputy Mayor but will not be running for re-election.

Councilman Arturo "Art" Morales also said he will not be returning. Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls is running for a third term.

As potential candidates collect signatures, Smith hopes to continue serving the community.

"There's still work to be done that I'd like to be a part of," Smith told KAWC. "I've found that this is an incredible council right now. We work really well together."

She has focused on public safety as her day job is as a nurse educator at Onvida Health.

Through the council, she's worked with the city, Onvida and Yuma County on the Greater Yuma Water Safety Alliance. There is outreach and classes for CPR training.

"It's a public health initiative I'm really proud of," Smith said.

The council has also developed a youth government program starting this summer. 20 spots are open for all high school juniors and seniors from public, private and charter schools as well as home-schooled students.

The goal is to introduce the younger community members to public service.

"These are our future leaders so why not get them involved now?" Smith said.

She adds that the enjoys listening to others, learning in areas she's not as familiar with. In that spirit, she invites Yuma residents to sign petitions for the candidates.

"These signatures just get people on the ballot," Smith said. "The seats are non-partisan. We are all focused on Yuma."