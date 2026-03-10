U.S. Navy Blue Angels announced for 2026 Yuma Airshow

Yuma Airshow officials announced a major addition to the performer lineup for this Saturday's 60th annual Yuma Airshow: the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron the Blue Angels.

Capt. Owen VanWyck, COMMSTRAT director for Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, said the Blue Angels "showcase the teamwork, professionalism and precision of U.S. Naval Aviation."

In a post on the Yuma Airshow Facebook page. it said the Blue Angels will be in Yuma for the first time in nearly 40 years.

There will be excitement in the air and on the ground, as Capt. VanWyck and MCCS marketing director Joseph Gonzales told the What's Up Yuma radio show on KAWC's sister station KOFA Border Radio recently that the Yuma Airshow is the only day every year that MCAS Yuma is open to the general public.

Stay tuned to KAWC for more on the 2026 Yuma Airshow.