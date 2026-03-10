© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
U.S. Navy Blue Angels announced for 2026 Yuma Airshow

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 10, 2026 at 3:03 PM MST
U.S. Navy Blue Angels
Portland Press Herald via Getty Images
U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Yuma Airshow officials announced a major addition to the performer lineup for this Saturday's 60th annual Yuma Airshow: the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron the Blue Angels.

Capt. Owen VanWyck, COMMSTRAT director for Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, said the Blue Angels "showcase the teamwork, professionalism and precision of U.S. Naval Aviation."

In a post on the Yuma Airshow Facebook page. it said the Blue Angels will be in Yuma for the first time in nearly 40 years.

There will be excitement in the air and on the ground, as Capt. VanWyck and MCCS marketing director Joseph Gonzales told the What's Up Yuma radio show on KAWC's sister station KOFA Border Radio recently that the Yuma Airshow is the only day every year that MCAS Yuma is open to the general public.

Stay tuned to KAWC for more on the 2026 Yuma Airshow.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
