Yuma, San Luis join Arizona Tech Week with local events

This week, cities across the state are holding events to participate in the very first Arizona Tech Week. Powered by the Arizona Commerce Authority, the week’s a decentralized conference meant to elevate Arizona as a leading state in technology. The initiative aims to spotlight innovation, entrepreneurship and emerging technology.

Locally, Yuma and San Luis are participating through a couple events starting Tuesday, April 7. Although varied in topics, local hosting nonprofit described that Yuma's AZ Tech Week events are designed for both abstract thinkers and technical builders.

Tuesday, April 7

Pitch Your Podcast at KAWC/KOFA

KOFA Border Radio is looking for volunteer hosts. Come take a quick tour of the KAWC/KOFA studios at Arizona Western College on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday morning and pitch your program idea.

This event will take place at the AWC Yuma campus, 2020 S. Avenue 8E, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. KAWC/KOFA is housed within the Matador Activity Center, near the 3C Building.

Fuel & Ignite! — STEM Pitch

Hosted by Elevate Southwest, Fuel & Ignite is about "presenting the leading edge of STEM innovation startups in our state and beyond!"

The event will take place at 274 S. Main Street in Yuma from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Yuma Hackathon

The Yuma Hackathon is a beginner-friendly, community-driven event focused on IT, cybersecurity and information security. Participants will take part in Capture the Flag cybersecurity challenges, problem-solving exercises and real-world tech scenarios designed to provide a glimpse into cybersecurity and IT careers.

The hackathon will also feature a career panel and Q&A with local IT, cybersecurity and information security professionals.

This event will take place at 274 S. Main Street at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8

Pitch Your Podcast at KAWC/KOFA

Just like Tuesday, this event will take place at the AWC Yuma campus, 2020 S. Avenue 8E, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. KAWC/KOFA is housed within the Matador Activity Center, near the 3C Building.

Build Your CustomGPT for Entrepreneurs

Royer AI in partnership with Elevate Southwest is presenting a two-hour workshop for local business owners to build a "Custom GPT" and learn how to leverage AI in their business practices. Although available through Zoom, in-person attendees are encouraged to bring their laptops.

The event will take place at Elevate Southwest on 2450 S. Madison Ave from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Yuma's AgTech Opportunity Ecosystem

Presented by the University of Arizona's Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture, this webinar will explore why "Yuma is becoming a leading launchpad for AgTech innovation." Speakers at the session will highlight Yuma County's ag-broadband infrastructure, the Arizona Hub for Agriculture Innovation and industry partnerships.

This event will take place online here from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

GESD Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) Career Pathways

Gadsden Elementary School District No. 32 will be giving away 300 Chromebook laptops to 7th graders. Laptop donations come courtesy of Department of Defense STEM Ambassador Liz Colton and Arizona Students Recycling Used Technology(AZsTRUT). To receive a laptop, a parent or guardian must be present.

This event will take place at the San Luis Middle School gym on 1135 N. Main Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 9

Pitch Your Podcast at KAWC/KOFA

Just like Tuesday and Wednesday, this event will take place at the AWC Yuma campus, 2020 S. Avenue 8E, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. KAWC/KOFA is housed within the Matador Activity Center, near the 3C Building.

Crane Cougars Shoot for the Stars — STEM Career Pathways

Just like Gadsden, Crane Middle School will be giving away 300 Chromebook laptops to CMS 7th graders. This event will feature Dr. Kristina Diaz, MD, president of Onvida Health, and CMS Principal Ryan Tyree as guest speakers. Students will be able to engage in a variety of hands-on STEM activities, including interactive experiences with Arizona Science Center On Wheels, a live Zoom session with a NASA engineer and solar viewing through a telescope hosted by Foothills Astronomy.

Laptop donations come courtesy of DOD Stem Ambassador Liz Colton and AZStRUT. To receive a laptop, a parent or guardian must be present.

The event will take place at Crane Middle School on 4450 W 32nd Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 11

Valor Performance Testing Experience

Valor Health Rehab is offering a closehand look at its "cutting-edge VALD performance testing system, used by elite athletes to measure strength, balance, power, and asymmetries with real-time data." The interactive demo will show how Valor can turn objective metrics into personalized rehab and performance plans.

This event will take place at 2833 S Fourth Avenue, Suite at 10 a.m.

Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

