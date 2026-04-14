Arizona Western to host forums for executive vice president finalists this week

Arizona Western College is in the process of finding a new executive vice president for the Entrepreneurial College, and now, it's come down to five candidates.

The position oversees workforce, career and technical education, healthcare and reskilling programs at AWC. Currently, Dr. Reetika Dhawan occupies that role, but she'll be leaving the position to assume her next role as AWC president in July 2026.

On Monday, the college announced it will be holding candidate forums on April 16 and 20. Open to members of the Yuma and La Paz communities, these meetings will take place at the AWC Yuma Campus in the Matador Activity Center building, room 106.

Each forum is dedicated to one candidate. The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, April 16, AWC Yuma Campus, Matador Activity Center (MAC) room 106:



Dr. Isaac Zúñiga: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Dr. Shadi Kilani: 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Dr. Shelley Pearson: 3:45 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.

Monday, April 20, AWC Yuma Campus, Matador Activity Center (MAC) room 106



Dr. David Campbell: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Andrew Clegg: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

In a press release, AWC provided the following biographies about the candidates. They are presented here verbatim.

Dr. Isaac Zúñiga is a community college leader focused on aligning academic and student services with workforce demand, equity, and student success, currently serving as Executive Vice President of Academic and Student Success at Richland Community College. He has led initiatives in Guided Pathways, workforce-aligned programming, and inclusive, student-centered systems, with prior leadership roles at Kennedy-King College and South Mountain Community College.

Dr. Shadi Kilani is a higher education leader focused on aligning academic pathways with workforce needs, currently serving as Dean of Health, Business, and Industry at Tarrant County College, where he oversees programs in high-demand fields. He has also served as Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs, leading system-level efforts to strengthen student success, industry partnerships, and workforce-aligned program development.

Dr. Shelley Pearson is a higher education leader with 20+ years of experience advancing career and technical education, workforce partnerships, and student success in community colleges, currently serving as Interim Director of Dual Credit at Hill College. She previously served as Vice Chancellor and Provost at Tarrant County College District, overseeing academic and student operations for 50,000+ students and leading initiatives focused on workforce-aligned programs, industry partnerships, and regional economic impact.

Dr. David Campbell is a senior community college executive with 30+ years of experience in workforce development, career and technical education, and regional economic growth, having held vice presidential roles at multiple institutions. Most recently, he led the Communiversity at East Mississippi Community College and now consults on large-scale workforce and apprenticeship systems, focusing on industry-aligned, entrepreneurial education models.

Andrew Clegg is the Academic Dean of Workforce Development and Skilled Trades at Central Arizona College, where he leads efforts to align education with regional industry needs and workforce demand. With more than a decade of experience, he has led major grant initiatives, supported statewide student success strategies, and brings a background in economic development and workforce partnerships.

Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

Note: Arizona Western College is KAWC's license holder.

