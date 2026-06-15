City of Yuma candidate profiles: Carol Smith

Carol Smith, a neonatal intensive care nurse and mother of two, is seeking a second term on the Yuma City Council, where she is one of just six women to have ever served.

Smith, a familiar face at Cafecito, said she runs because she shows up for people. When asked which fictional superhero she would be, she laughed and said, “Wonder Woman,” and added, “The bling is great, but mainly because she shows up for people. That’s what I try to do.”

Her hands on approach informs her work on the council as Yuma weighs economic development proposals, including potential AI data centers.

“If AI centers come to our city, we have options,” Smith said. “We can say no, or we can set strict safeguards to protect public health and safety. And we need to talk to our neighbors, because if we close the door, it might open next door.”

Smith’s connection to Yuma is lifelong. Born in Phoenix, she was brought to Yuma on her second day of life and attended Ronald Reagan Elementary and Gila Vista. Her father taught in the district for decades. After attending Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, she returned to Yuma and has lived and worked here since 2011.

“My parents used community resources, pools, summer lunch programs, the library. Those services shaped me,” Smith said. “My dad used to say, ‘You deserve to be at the table where decisions are made.’ That stuck with me.”

Serving on the council has affected Smith’s everyday life. “It’s been hard on privacy. People expect different things. But I try to stay reachable,” she said. “I answer every email. I’ll meet people where they are, even right here at Cafecito. I don’t have all the answers, but I listen.”

If reelected, Smith said she will focus on finishing ongoing projects and on public safety and affordable housing, and on making sure working families’ voices are heard in council decisions.

“I want to finish what we started. Public safety and housing are priorities. I want working families represented in those conversations,” she said.

