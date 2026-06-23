Yuma City Councilman Arturo Morales faces formal censure vote

A Yuma city councilman faces a formal censure for reportedly sharing information that was discussed in an executive session with members of the public.

Yuma city officials confirmed to KAWC that a vote regarding Councilman Arturo Morales will be scheduled for the July 1 council meeting.

Fellow City Councilman Mark Martinez says the council reviewed information presented regarding allegations of a potential executive session privilege violation by Morales.

He's accused of disclosing discussions from executive sessions with council candidate Henry Valenzuela or possibly other members of the public.

"I move to place on the July 1 council meeting (agenda) to consider a possible formal censure resolution for Councilmember Art Morales," Martinez said at the June 17 meeting.

KAWC left messages seeking comment from Morales but he had not responded as of press time.

A censure is a formal acknowledgment that the governing body does not agree with the statements or actions of one of its members. It does not remove the official from his or her position.

Morales is completing his term as councilmember and is not running for reelection.

In a released statement, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said "The State of Arizona, in its Open meeting Laws, provides for private legal counsel advice on sensitive topics, however no votes are allowed. All voting must be performed in open session. These laws ensure transparency and good governance. As the Yuma City Council, we are committed to upholding these laws by policing ourselves to ensure these rules are followed."

Stay tuned to KAWC for more information as it becomes available.

