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Yuma City Councilman Arturo Morales faces formal censure vote

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 23, 2026 at 3:19 PM MST
Yuma City Councilman Arturo Morales
City of Yuma
Yuma City Councilman Arturo Morales

A Yuma city councilman faces a formal censure for reportedly sharing information that was discussed in an executive session with members of the public.

Yuma city officials confirmed to KAWC that a vote regarding Councilman Arturo Morales will be scheduled for the July 1 council meeting.

Fellow City Councilman Mark Martinez says the council reviewed information presented regarding allegations of a potential executive session privilege violation by Morales.

He's accused of disclosing discussions from executive sessions with council candidate Henry Valenzuela or possibly other members of the public.

"I move to place on the July 1 council meeting (agenda) to consider a possible formal censure resolution for Councilmember Art Morales," Martinez said at the June 17 meeting.

KAWC left messages seeking comment from Morales but he had not responded as of press time.

A censure is a formal acknowledgment that the governing body does not agree with the statements or actions of one of its members. It does not remove the official from his or her position.

Morales is completing his term as councilmember and is not running for reelection.

In a released statement, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said "The State of Arizona, in its Open meeting Laws, provides for private legal counsel advice on sensitive topics, however no votes are allowed. All voting must be performed in open session. These laws ensure transparency and good governance. As the Yuma City Council, we are committed to upholding these laws by policing ourselves to ensure these rules are followed."

Stay tuned to KAWC for more information as it becomes available.

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News Yuma City CouncilYuma City CouncilCity of YumaArt Morales
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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