Yuma County continues poll worker recruitment as early voting begins in Arizona

Early voting is now underway in Arizona ahead of the state's July 21 primary election.

Yuma County's Elections Office confirmed its voting machines are ready for the election.

Before ballots can be cast, every voting machine used in the county must undergo Logic and Accuracy testing. Officials said the testing took place June 17 and 18, and all machines passed.

The county is also continuing to recruit poll workers. About 150 workers are needed to staff voting locations across Yuma County.

Election officials said recruitment is going well, but there are still a few openings. Applications are still being accepted. They also said they have a backup list of trained workers in case last-minute replacements are needed.

Anyone interested in serving as a poll worker is encouraged to apply here.

For those interested in volunteering to further ensure a smooth election, there are opportunities to serve as poll monitors.

Election Protection Arizona and Rural Arizona Engagement are hosting a Poll Monitor Training on Thursday, June 25, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The training will be held at the Children's Museum of Yuma County.

According to the organizations, having enough poll monitors on Election Day helps reduce wait times and ensures every voter feels supported throughout the voting process.

The training is open to Yuma County residents who are at least 16 years old and U.S. citizens. Participants under 18 must have parental consent.

More information here.