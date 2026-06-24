City of Yuma candidate profiles: Derek Egeberg

Derek Egeberg has spent decades working behind the scenes in mortgages and building a business presence in Yuma. Now he is running for city council, pitching private sector discipline as a remedy for municipal challenges.

He has worked in mortgages for 35 years, raised a family and volunteered on boards ranging from the Children’s Museum to victim services.

Asked which fictional superhero he would be, he declined Iron Man or Superman. “Probably the Green Lantern,” he said, calling the character capable yet understated a parallel to the role he said he prefers in community life.

That inclination toward quietly effective service is central to his campaign. Egeberg said the skills he developed reading complex regulations, balancing budgets and making pragmatic decisions are what Yuma needs.

“My job by nature is reading four thousand pages of guidelines and coming up with the right path to make something successful,” he said. “We need to manage every square foot of this city.”

If elected, Egeberg said his priorities would include responsible growth, resource management and improved communication between city leaders and residents. He said he wants to attract appropriate development and businesses while protecting Yuma’s lower cost of living and local character.

“How do we attract the right businesses in? How do we attract the right development in? But how do we also protect this amazing way of life?” he asked.

On temperament, Egeberg emphasized listening over ideology. He describes himself as politically conservative, favoring limited government, responsible spending and accountability, but said he will meet with people across the political spectrum.

“I’ll sit down and have a conversation with anybody and then let’s really look at what issues or problems there are,” he said.

Egeberg described a daily routine built around steady work and community involvement. He says he wakes at 5 a.m., reads headlines, is in the office by 7 and remains active in local nonprofits. He also pledged accessibility to residents.

“My cell phone, my emails have been public for 26 years. You can call me, you can text me… come into the office. Let’s have a conversation,” he said.

Whether voters respond to his behind‑the‑scenes style and business credentials will be decided at the ballot box.

