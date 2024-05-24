© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition Friday: Sector Chief, agents, retirees reflect on 100 Years of the U.S. Border Patrol

By Chris McDaniel
Published May 24, 2024 at 10:00 AM MST
00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

01:30-51:00 - Chris McDaniel speaks with Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief Sean McGoffin, retired agent Janalyn Buseck, retired civilian dispatchers Randy Love and Pearl Strom, BORSTAR commander Patrick Aguirre, retired BP pilot Joe Dunn, and agent Jeremy Plante about working for the U.S. Border in the past and today.

Border Patrol Work Stories from our 2014 Series:
Agent Estes and the Teenage Drug Mule
Agent Choi and the School Lockdown
Agent Pooley and the Family in the Cold

Look for extended cuts of some of these stories on the Arizona Edition Podcast.

Arizona Edition U.S. Border PatrolYuma Border Patrol Border Patrol Stories
Chris McDaniel
