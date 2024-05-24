Arizona Edition Friday: Sector Chief, agents, retirees reflect on 100 Years of the U.S. Border Patrol

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

01:30-51:00 - Chris McDaniel speaks with Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief Sean McGoffin, retired agent Janalyn Buseck, retired civilian dispatchers Randy Love and Pearl Strom, BORSTAR commander Patrick Aguirre, retired BP pilot Joe Dunn, and agent Jeremy Plante about working for the U.S. Border in the past and today.

Border Patrol Work Stories from our 2014 Series:

Agent Estes and the Teenage Drug Mule

Agent Choi and the School Lockdown

Agent Pooley and the Family in the Cold

Look for extended cuts of some of these stories on the Arizona Edition Podcast.