Arizona Edition: New hope for downwinders, what schools teach about local AG

From the 1940s to the 1990s the federal government detonated hundreds of nuclear devices at a test site in Nevada, spreading radioactive fallout to the winds of the American southwest. Downwind cancer victims linked to that fallout later got an apology and a path to compensation in the form of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act in 1990, or RECA but many say it wasn’t enough.

How the Big Beautiful Bill passed in Congress in July expands the reach and compensation of RECA.

Also, the Yuma Ag season kicks off its busiest season in September at the same time local school kids head back to class. We wondered what local schools teach kids about one of the region’s largest industries.

KAWC Education solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer has some answers.