Yuma's Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women proclamation, aquatics study, science fair students and an AWC mentor

In this week's Arizona Edition, Yuma proclaims May awareness month for MMIW, Yuma's parks and rec director on an aquatics feasibility study, local students at a state science fair and hear from some AWC graduates.

First, Roxanne Barley, a member of the Cocopah Indian Tribe spoke with KAWC's Victor Calderón about the City of Yuma proclaiming May 2026 to be National Awareness Month for Murdered Missing Indigenous Women and Relatives in Yuma County.

Next, Yuma Parks and Recreation Director Eric Urfer joined the What's Up Yuma? Radio show on our sister station KOFA Border Radio. He spoke about an aquatics feasibility study that will look at local facilities including the closed Kennedy Pool.

Then, local Yuma students from Harvest Prepatory Academy took part in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Phoenix. KAWC education solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer has that report.

And finally, hear from a professor at Arizona Western College in an excerpt from our Siendo Primero student show with co-host Saghey Barcenas.

AWC's graduation was held Friday night at the football stadium at Gila Ridge High School.