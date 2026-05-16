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Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Yuma's Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women proclamation, aquatics study, science fair students and an AWC mentor

By Victor Calderón,
Sisko J. StargazerSaghey BarcenasMelanie Ruiz LopezAlexandra Rangel
Published May 16, 2026 at 12:02 PM MST
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In this week's Arizona Edition, Yuma proclaims May awareness month for MMIW, Yuma's parks and rec director on an aquatics feasibility study, local students at a state science fair and hear from some AWC graduates.

First, Roxanne Barley, a member of the Cocopah Indian Tribe spoke with KAWC's Victor Calderón about the City of Yuma proclaiming May 2026 to be National Awareness Month for Murdered Missing Indigenous Women and Relatives in Yuma County.

Next, Yuma Parks and Recreation Director Eric Urfer joined the What's Up Yuma? Radio show on our sister station KOFA Border Radio. He spoke about an aquatics feasibility study that will look at local facilities including the closed Kennedy Pool.

Then, local Yuma students from Harvest Prepatory Academy took part in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Phoenix. KAWC education solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer has that report.

And finally, hear from a professor at Arizona Western College in an excerpt from our Siendo Primero student show with co-host Saghey Barcenas.

AWC's graduation was held Friday night at the football stadium at Gila Ridge High School.

Tags
Arizona Edition Cocopah Indian TribeCity of YumaHarvest Prep AcademyScienceScience FairArizona Western College
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Sisko J. Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although newer to the station, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
See stories by Sisko J. Stargazer
Saghey Barcenas
See stories by Saghey Barcenas
Melanie Ruiz Lopez
See stories by Melanie Ruiz Lopez
Alexandra Rangel
Alexandra Rangel is the Content Director for KAWC and KOFA. She joined KAWC in October 2025 as a civic engagement reporter. Although she has since moved into a leadership role, she continues to enjoy reporting and staying connected with the community.
See stories by Alexandra Rangel
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