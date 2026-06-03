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Educating Yuma - Special Reports

Laurie Doering reflects on 43 years in Crane schools

By Sisko J. Stargazer
Published June 3, 2026 at 11:29 AM MST
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Images from Laurie Doering, Crane School District

Crane Schools Superintendent Laurie Doering is retiring at the end of June, capping off a 43-year education career, entirely within the district.

Before she headed off on vacation, KAWC sat down with Laurie to learn about Crane history through her eyes — including Gary Knox's beginnings, Yuma growth in the late '90s and early '00s and today's declining enrollment numbers.

Also in this discussion: evolving technology, Crane students' high math performance and her hopes for the district's future.

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Educating Yuma - Special Reports EducationCrane School DistrictCrane Elementary School DistrictYuma County SchoolsYumaYuma History
Sisko J. Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although newer to the station, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
See stories by Sisko J. Stargazer
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