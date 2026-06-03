Laurie Doering reflects on 43 years in Crane schools

Crane Schools Superintendent Laurie Doering is retiring at the end of June, capping off a 43-year education career, entirely within the district.

Before she headed off on vacation, KAWC sat down with Laurie to learn about Crane history through her eyes — including Gary Knox's beginnings, Yuma growth in the late '90s and early '00s and today's declining enrollment numbers.

Also in this discussion: evolving technology, Crane students' high math performance and her hopes for the district's future.