What’s Up Yuma Radio - Daniel Orijel & Carlos Alavez Jr describe the art and history of Lowrider culture

Daniel Orijel, also known as UrbanTriggerImage, and Carlos Alavez Jr, better known as Alavez Otra Vez are two Yuma-area creatives deeply rooted in lowrider culture, custom art, and old-school craftsmanship. Daniel shares how photography became more than images and turned into documenting history, while Carlos talks about learning pinstriping, custom paint, and tattooing the traditional way, opening Old Soul Tattoo, and carrying forward culture, discipline, and legacy with purpose. They invited us to their Grand Opening on January 17th.