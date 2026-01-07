© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What’s Up Yuma Radio - Daniel Orijel & Carlos Alavez Jr describe the art and history of Lowrider culture

By Jonny Porter,
Roni Baumgarner
Published January 7, 2026 at 12:24 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Daniel Orijel, also known as UrbanTriggerImage, and Carlos Alavez Jr, better known as Alavez Otra Vez are two Yuma-area creatives deeply rooted in lowrider culture, custom art, and old-school craftsmanship. Daniel shares how photography became more than images and turned into documenting history, while Carlos talks about learning pinstriping, custom paint, and tattooing the traditional way, opening Old Soul Tattoo, and carrying forward culture, discipline, and legacy with purpose. They invited us to their Grand Opening on January 17th.

Tags
What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?Tattoo Storiesshop localPhotographyArt in Yuma
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
Roni Baumgarner
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Roni Baumgarner
Latest Episodes