What's Up Yuma? Radio - journalist Carmen Márquez followed her bliss, right back home to Yuma

Carmen Márquez is a Mexican American independent journalist and voice actor who recently moved back home to Yuma from Los Angeles. She started as a volunteer at KYMA. For the past decade she’s focused on migrant and Latino communities across the U.S. and previously worked as an anchor and reporter in NBC/Telemundo Los Angeles. Carmen is currently reporting documentary episodes centered on Latino health and producing news programming. She’s also the voice behind commercials for Verizon, Cricket Wireless, and more.
What's Up Yuma? Radio! welcomes Carmen Marquez, our new cohost for the podcast