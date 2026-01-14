What's Up Yuma? Radio - Nolan Hare, GM of Naked Dates / High Tanks Brewing in Wellton By Jonny Porter Published January 14, 2026 at 12:28 PM MST Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Pandora Nolan Hare is a musician, live sound engineer, and event production professional with over two decades of experience in concerts, festivals, radio broadcasting, and operations management. He founded Nolan Hare Productions in 2006 and has toured nationally with Brewer’s Grade Band while also building major community events in Oregon. Nolan now brings that same energy to Arizona as General Manager and Entertainment lead at Naked Dates / High Tanks Brewing in Wellton.Enter your birthdate on their website to see a full calendar of events.What's Up Yuma? Radio! welcomes Carmen Marquez, our new cohost for the podcast