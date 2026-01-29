© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Coach Jon Wente describes Baseball as a Game of Life

By Jonny Porter,
Veronica Shorr
Published January 29, 2026 at 12:52 PM MST
Jon Wente joins the show to talk about his connection to Yuma, returning to the ACCAC, and stepping into the role of Head Baseball Coach at Arizona Western College. With nearly three decades of coaching experience across junior college, Division I, and international competition, Joe shares his vision for Matador Baseball and what fans can expect moving forward.

Jon teaches the student-athletes to play for the name on the front (of the uniform), more than the name on the back. Live and On-demand AWC Matador games can be found online.

What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?AWC MatadorsMatadors AthleticsCollege Athleticscollege students
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
Veronica Shorr
Nonprofit executive and strategic community leader with 20+ years of experience driving organizational effectiveness, systems change, and community impact.
