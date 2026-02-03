What's Up Yuma? Radio - Nate and Jaqueline Maeda-Smouse, Golden State Chefs, offer fine dining experiences in Arizona

Nate and Jaqueline Maeda-Smouse are the chefs and owners behind Golden State Chefs. They provide elevated dining experiences that began in Napa Valley and has now expanded into Arizona. After years in high-level restaurants, wineries, and Michelin-star kitchens, they chose a more personal path, creating intimate, thoughtful dining experiences through private events, holiday meals, and community bake sales. We’re talking about their journey, what brought them to Arizona, and what elevated dining looks like when it’s built on connection and hospitality. They can be contacted online to book your Omotenashi hospitality experience.