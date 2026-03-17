What's Up Yuma? Radio - The AWC Lady Matadors return to the NJCAA DI National tournament

Coach Chelsea Dewey is Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Arizona Western College. Coach Dewey returns to talk about March Madness right here in Yuma. We talked about postseason pressure, team identity and what it takes to make it run.

This weekend, The AWC Lady Matadors are heading to Lake Charles, Louisiana, to play in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI tournament.

Tournament games will be streamed on ESPN+ and the NJCAA Network. Game results and the full bracket, can be found on the official NJCAA website. You can watch their home games on demand on the Matadors Sports Stream.

GO, Lady Matadors!