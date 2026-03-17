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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - The AWC Lady Matadors return to the NJCAA DI National tournament

By Jonny Porter,
Victor Calderón
Published March 17, 2026 at 1:25 PM MST
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The AWC Lady Matadors are heading to Lake Charles, Louisiana, March 24-31. Games will be streamed on ESPN+ and the NJCAA Network.

Coach Chelsea Dewey is Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Arizona Western College. Coach Dewey returns to talk about March Madness right here in Yuma. We talked about postseason pressure, team identity and what it takes to make it run.

This weekend, The AWC Lady Matadors are heading to Lake Charles, Louisiana, to play in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI tournament.

Tournament games will be streamed on ESPN+ and the NJCAA Network. Game results and the full bracket, can be found on the official NJCAA website. You can watch their home games on demand on the Matadors Sports Stream.

GO, Lady Matadors!

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What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?AWC SportsLady MatadorsMatadors AthleticsAWC Matadors
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
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Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
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