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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Journalist Danyelle Burke North loves people

By Jonny Porter,
Victor Calderón
Published March 17, 2026 at 1:49 PM MST
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Journalist Danyelle Burke North

Danyelle Burke North is a reporter, entertainment host, anchor, producer, weather forecaster, social media talent, content creator, and aspiring actress.

Journalist Danyelle Burke North is a familiar face from KYMA who’s done it all—from anchoring and reporting to producing and weather. From Orange County to Yuma, we’re diving into her journey in media, her background in performing arts, and what life really looks like behind the scenes. She loves meeting new people and helping them tell their stories.

Danyelle's contract is up at KYMA. We wish her well as she moves into the next Season of life and career. She invited us to follow her latest news stories on IG @burkenorthnews.kyma

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Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
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Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
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