What's Up Yuma? Radio - Journalist Danyelle Burke North loves people

Journalist Danyelle Burke North is a familiar face from KYMA who’s done it all—from anchoring and reporting to producing and weather. From Orange County to Yuma, we’re diving into her journey in media, her background in performing arts, and what life really looks like behind the scenes. She loves meeting new people and helping them tell their stories.

Danyelle's contract is up at KYMA. We wish her well as she moves into the next Season of life and career. She invited us to follow her latest news stories on IG @burkenorthnews.kyma