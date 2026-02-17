© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma Radio - Myriah VanBuskirk and Shannon Rouff of Yuma Heat Swim Team

By Jonny Porter
Published February 17, 2026 at 12:41 PM MST
In this episode, we're joing by Myriah VanBuskirk and Shannon Rouff. Myriah is a Yuma native and the Head Coach of the Yuma Heat Swim Team. A former collegiate MVP swimmer and nationally experienced coach, she recently returned home to lead the program her parents helped found, bringing high-level coaching and a focus on athlete development back to Yuma.
Shannon is the Board President of Yuma Heat and a longtime advocate for youth and water safety. A former educator and certified USA Swimming Official, she works closely with families to support young athletes and promote swimming as both a sport and a life-saving skill.

Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
