What's Up Yuma? Radio - Drew Caudle, Drake Phillips and Parent Booster Club keep Gila Ridge Hawks flying high

Drew Caudle is a senior defensive lineman (DT/DE) for the Gila Ridge High School Hawks Football team. and one of the most dominant defensive players in the region. Standing 6’2”, 235 lbs, Drew anchored the Hawks’ defense during the 2025 season with 16 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and over 83 total tackles. He earned Region Defensive Player of the Year honors and First Team All-Region recognition in the 4A Desert Southwest Conference, and received multiple collegiate offers to play at the next level.
Drake Phillips is a senior Free Safety at Gila Ridge High School and a four-year member of the Hawks football program. This season, he recorded 85 tackles and 3 interceptions, playing a crucial role in the team’s defensive success. Drake has also earned multiple collegiate offers and joins us to talk about his growth, preparation, and what’s next after high school football.
Lindy Caudle, Drew's mom, is a Roll native and a dedicated supporter of Gila Ridge High School athletics. Through her work with booster clubs, she has helped strengthen sports programs, build school spirit, and support student-athletes across the community. Lindy played a key role in establishing multiple booster clubs as 501c3 non-profits, allowing programs like football, wrestling, and golf to secure grants and improve fundraising through tax-deductible donations.