What’s Up Yuma? Radio- Dylan Potratz of AWC Student TV Show Live Laugh LIVE
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Dylan Potratz is a Student actor at Arizona Western College
Dylan Potratz — a young and driven actor with nearly a decade of theater experience, now stepping into TV production and directing. Inspired by fantasy and sci-fi worlds like Tron and Lord of the Rings.
Dylan is chasing a future in film and television and putting in the work to get there. He recently directed his first show on Live Laugh LIVE which airs on AWC TV on Friday mornings at 10:30.