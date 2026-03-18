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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What’s Up Yuma? Radio- Dylan Potratz of AWC Student TV Show Live Laugh LIVE

By Jonny Porter,
Victor Calderón
Published March 18, 2026 at 12:29 PM MST
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Dylan Potratz is a Student actor at Arizona Western College

Dylan Potratz — a young and driven actor with nearly a decade of theater experience, now stepping into TV production and directing. Inspired by fantasy and sci-fi worlds like Tron and Lord of the Rings.

Dylan is chasing a future in film and television and putting in the work to get there. He recently directed his first show on Live Laugh LIVE which airs on AWC TV on Friday mornings at 10:30.

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Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
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Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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