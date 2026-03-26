What's Up Yuma? Radio- Ariana Peraza, forward, AWC Women's Soccer

Ariana Peraza is a freshman forward on the Arizona Western College women's soccer team.

Peraza said she's long known she loves soccer. She's from El Centro, Calif. but played on boys teams in Yuma.

Peraza said she loves the culture with the AWC women's soccer team. They've been to back to back national championship games and are known for recruiting players both regionally and internationally.

The Lady Matadors have their last spring exhibition game on April 11 at UC San Diego.

Outside of soccer, Peraza is a political science major. She said she was inspired by her mother who works at a district attorney's office.

Back to soccer, Peraza said she's excited to see increased interest in women's sports including soccer and for the men's World Cup in the U.S. this summer.