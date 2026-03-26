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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio- Ariana Peraza, forward, AWC Women's Soccer

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published March 26, 2026 at 12:36 PM MST
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Ariana Peraza, a freshman forward for the Arizona Western College women's soccer team, with What's Up Yuma? Radio hosts Jonny Porter and Victor Calderón.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Ariana Peraza, a freshman forward for the Arizona Western College women's soccer team, with What's Up Yuma? Radio hosts Jonny Porter and Victor Calderón.

Ariana Peraza is a freshman forward on the Arizona Western College women's soccer team.

Peraza said she's long known she loves soccer. She's from El Centro, Calif. but played on boys teams in Yuma.

Peraza said she loves the culture with the AWC women's soccer team. They've been to back to back national championship games and are known for recruiting players both regionally and internationally.

The Lady Matadors have their last spring exhibition game on April 11 at UC San Diego.

Outside of soccer, Peraza is a political science major. She said she was inspired by her mother who works at a district attorney's office.

Back to soccer, Peraza said she's excited to see increased interest in women's sports including soccer and for the men's World Cup in the U.S. this summer.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
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