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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio- Ian McGaughey, Yuma County Administrator

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published March 26, 2026 at 12:37 PM MST
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Yuma County Administrator Ian McGaughey, center, with What's Up Yuma? Radio hosts Jonny Porter and Victor Calderón.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Yuma County Administrator Ian McGaughey, center, with What's Up Yuma? Radio hosts Jonny Porter and Victor Calderón.

Ian McGaughey is the administrator for Yuma County, where he's served since 2022 after two years as deputy county administrator.

McGaughey is originally from Saratoga Springs in upstate New York, which is known for its horse racing.

He ended up in Arizona, first living in Phoenix before working as city manager in Clifton in southeastern Arizona.

McGaughey said a visit to the Somerton Tamale Festival drew his interest to "The Best Little City in Arizona." He was literally invited to a carne asada and made good friends. He later served as Somerton City Manager.

McGaughey said he enjoys getting to know about every aspect in local Yuma County government working to serve the public.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
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