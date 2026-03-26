What's Up Yuma? Radio- Ian McGaughey, Yuma County Administrator

Ian McGaughey is the administrator for Yuma County, where he's served since 2022 after two years as deputy county administrator.

McGaughey is originally from Saratoga Springs in upstate New York, which is known for its horse racing.

He ended up in Arizona, first living in Phoenix before working as city manager in Clifton in southeastern Arizona.

McGaughey said a visit to the Somerton Tamale Festival drew his interest to "The Best Little City in Arizona." He was literally invited to a carne asada and made good friends. He later served as Somerton City Manager.

McGaughey said he enjoys getting to know about every aspect in local Yuma County government working to serve the public.