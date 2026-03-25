What's Up Yuma? Radio - Stevie Dub face of the Yuma County Fair online

Stevie Dub — is a rapper, DJ, and entertainer who has worked with artists including Jamie Foxx.

He's now working with Helm & Sons Amusements, talking about music, performing live, building a brand through social media, and how entertainment helps bring energy and attention to fairs and live events across the country.

Stevie Dub is here to promote the Yuma County Fair 2026. He's the face of the fair on social media.

Listen for when he's doing some giveaways for fair wristbands.