What's Up Yuma? Radio- Melissa Zaremba, KYMA Chief Weather Forecaster

Melissa Zaremba is the Chief Weather Forecaster at KYMA News 11 and Fox 9 in Yuma.

Zaremba shared her journey from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State to becoming a familiar face on local television, her passion for meteorology, and what it takes to deliver accurate forecasts for the Yuma community every day.

She was recently named the Best Local Television Personality in the Best of Yuma awards for 2026.