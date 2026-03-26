What's Up Yuma? Radio- Julia Castillo,volunteer host,KOFA Midday Music

You may recognize Julia Castillo's voice as she's a volunteer host for the Midday Music show on KOFA Border Radio.

She's also a part of the AWC Theatre Club at Arizona Western College. They have a production of Peter Pan April 9-12. Look for Julia as Wendy.

Castillo told us what she enjoys about acting is being able to portray different characters.

She said she would like to work on one day winning the EGOT: an Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Oscar and Tony Award. Good luck Julia! We'll be rooting for ya!