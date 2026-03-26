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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio- Julia Castillo,volunteer host,KOFA Midday Music

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published March 26, 2026 at 12:32 PM MST
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Julia Castillo is a volunteer host for KOFA's Midday Music. She's also in the Arizona Western College Theater Club's production of Peter Pan.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Julia Castillo is a volunteer host for KOFA's Midday Music. She's also in the Arizona Western College Theater Club's production of Peter Pan.

You may recognize Julia Castillo's voice as she's a volunteer host for the Midday Music show on KOFA Border Radio.

She's also a part of the AWC Theatre Club at Arizona Western College. They have a production of Peter Pan April 9-12. Look for Julia as Wendy.

Castillo told us what she enjoys about acting is being able to portray different characters.

She said she would like to work on one day winning the EGOT: an Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Oscar and Tony Award. Good luck Julia! We'll be rooting for ya!

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
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