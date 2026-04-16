What's Up Yuma? Radio- Ruben Fontanes talks about purchasing the Gandolfo Building
Ways To Subscribe
Ruben Fontanes and his team recently purchased the historic Gandolfo building in Yuma
Ruben Fontanes is a real estate professional and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience and over $450 million in closed transactions across residential, commercial, and land investments. He joins us to talk about building long-term wealth through real estate, investment strategy, and his recent purchase of the historic Gandolfo building in downtown Yuma, along with what opportunities he sees for the future of development in our region.