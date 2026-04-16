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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio- Ruben Fontanes talks about purchasing the Gandolfo Building

By Jonny Porter
Published April 16, 2026 at 12:27 PM MST
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Ruben Fontanes and his team recently purchased the historic Gandolfo building in Yuma

Ruben Fontanes is a real estate professional and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience and over $450 million in closed transactions across residential, commercial, and land investments. He joins us to talk about building long-term wealth through real estate, investment strategy, and his recent purchase of the historic Gandolfo building in downtown Yuma, along with what opportunities he sees for the future of development in our region.

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What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?Yuma's Historic North EndDowntown YumaEconomic developmentYuma Real Estate
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
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