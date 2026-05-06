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What's Up Yuma? Radio

Alison and Iyan from Arizona Western Matadors Women's Soccer join us

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published May 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM MST
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Alison Peralta and Iyan Hernandez helped the Arizona Western College Lady Matadors women's soccer team become national runners up this past season.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Alison Peralta and Iyan Hernandez helped the Arizona Western College Lady Matadors women's soccer team become national runners up this past season.

On today's episode of What's Up Yuma? Radio, we're talking soccer or fútbol!

First up, we have Alison Peralta and Iyan Hernandez from the Arizona Western College Lady Matadors women's soccer team.

The team finished up back to back successful seasons under Coach Victor Verdugo with a roster of international players including Peralta and Hernandez, who are both from Mexico. AWC finished this past season 17-2 and fell in the NJCAA DI national championship game to Daytona State in a penalty kick shootout.

On April 23, Peralta and Hernandez were two of seven Lady Matadors to sign their letters of intent to play at four-year colleges. Peralta will play at William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hernandez is one of three AWC players who signed with the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno.

AWC sports information director Scott Gross said all 12 AWC sophomore players will play at four-year colleges, including Asa Yamazaki with UCLA and Linka Ono with LSU.

Hernandez was named the Region I Goalkeeper of the Year and was also named to the NJCAA DI All-American Second Team.

We have no doubt these young ladies will have success at the next level and we wish them all the best!

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
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