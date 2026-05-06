Alison and Iyan from Arizona Western Matadors Women's Soccer join us

On today's episode of What's Up Yuma? Radio, we're talking soccer or fútbol!

First up, we have Alison Peralta and Iyan Hernandez from the Arizona Western College Lady Matadors women's soccer team.

The team finished up back to back successful seasons under Coach Victor Verdugo with a roster of international players including Peralta and Hernandez, who are both from Mexico. AWC finished this past season 17-2 and fell in the NJCAA DI national championship game to Daytona State in a penalty kick shootout.

On April 23, Peralta and Hernandez were two of seven Lady Matadors to sign their letters of intent to play at four-year colleges. Peralta will play at William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hernandez is one of three AWC players who signed with the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno.

AWC sports information director Scott Gross said all 12 AWC sophomore players will play at four-year colleges, including Asa Yamazaki with UCLA and Linka Ono with LSU.

Hernandez was named the Region I Goalkeeper of the Year and was also named to the NJCAA DI All-American Second Team.

We have no doubt these young ladies will have success at the next level and we wish them all the best!