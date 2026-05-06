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What's Up Yuma? Radio

Blas Gasca, owner/president of Yuma United FC semi-pro soccer team

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published May 6, 2026 at 12:16 PM MST
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Blas Gasca is the owner and president of Yuma United FC.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Blas Gasca is the owner and president of Yuma United FC.

Blas Gasca is the owner and club president of Yuma United FC, the new semi-pro soccer team in town.

Officials with Yuma United FC this past weekend launched with a press conference. The team will play in the United Premier Soccer League, or UPSL.

Tryouts for interested players age 16 and up will be held May 30 and 31.

"I want everyone to know that with the talent we have (in Yuma County), this is a team that’s going to put on a show, a team that’s going to do great things," Gasca said May 1. "We have a lot of potential. We want to bring everyone into our home games.”

Gasca said Yuma United FC will begin play around September.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
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