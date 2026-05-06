Blas Gasca, owner/president of Yuma United FC semi-pro soccer team

Blas Gasca is the owner and club president of Yuma United FC, the new semi-pro soccer team in town.

Officials with Yuma United FC this past weekend launched with a press conference. The team will play in the United Premier Soccer League, or UPSL.

Tryouts for interested players age 16 and up will be held May 30 and 31.

"I want everyone to know that with the talent we have (in Yuma County), this is a team that’s going to put on a show, a team that’s going to do great things," Gasca said May 1. "We have a lot of potential. We want to bring everyone into our home games.”

Gasca said Yuma United FC will begin play around September.