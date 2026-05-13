What's Up Yuma? Radio - James and Stephanie, Somerton Parks and Rec.

James Jones, director and Stephanie Pereda, special events coordinator from the Somerton Parks & Recreation Department joined us to talk about summer programs and events.

Most people in Yuma County know about how Somerton officials welcome you to "The Best Little City in Arizona for events" including annual favorites such as the Somerton Tamale Festival, the Corn Festival and Petpalooza.

The Somerton Parks and Rec team is getting ready for their 4th of July celebration with the band Los Ravines and more.