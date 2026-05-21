Rauni Gallegos, Alissa Piñon and AWC Softball back in JC World Series

On today's show, Jonny Porter is back! He's joined by guest co-host Mandee Tuss.

We're talking Arizona Western College Lady Matadors Softball as they prepare for next week's NJCAA DI World Series in Oxford, Alabama. They're in the tournament for the second consecutive year. Last year's tournament was held at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex in Yuma.

On yesterday's show, co-host Victor Calderón interviewed sophomore pitcher Jessica Smith from Sydney, Australia and first base Analy Trejo from El Paso, Texas.

Today, Jonny and Mandee spoke with infielders Rauni Gallegos from Las Cruces, New Mexico and Alissa Pinon from El Paso. Those cities are about 45 miles apart.

The Lady Mats found out Tuesday they play Iowa Western on Monday. Best of luck ladies! We'll be cheering you on from Yuma.