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What's Up Yuma? Radio

Rauni Gallegos, Alissa Piñon and AWC Softball back in JC World Series

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published May 21, 2026 at 12:34 PM MST
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Arizona Western College Lady Matadors Softball players Rauni Gallegos , second from left, and Alissa Piñon with Jonny Porter and guest co-host Mandee Tuss.
KOFA Border Radio
Arizona Western College Lady Matadors Softball players Rauni Gallegos , second from left, and Alissa Piñon  with Jonny Porter and guest co-host Mandee Tuss.

On today's show, Jonny Porter is back! He's joined by guest co-host Mandee Tuss.

We're talking Arizona Western College Lady Matadors Softball as they prepare for next week's NJCAA DI World Series in Oxford, Alabama. They're in the tournament for the second consecutive year. Last year's tournament was held at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex in Yuma.

On yesterday's show, co-host Victor Calderón interviewed sophomore pitcher Jessica Smith from Sydney, Australia and first base Analy Trejo from El Paso, Texas.

Today, Jonny and Mandee spoke with infielders Rauni Gallegos from Las Cruces, New Mexico and Alissa Pinon from El Paso. Those cities are about 45 miles apart.

The Lady Mats found out Tuesday they play Iowa Western on Monday. Best of luck ladies! We'll be cheering you on from Yuma.

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What's Up Yuma? Radio AWC MatadorsSoftballNational Softball Competition
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
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