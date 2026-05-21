What's Up Yuma? Radio- Karen Gill and Ana Fontanes, BEI Advisors

On today's show Jonny Porter is back! He's joined by guest co-host Mandee Tuss.

Karen Gill is the President and Founder of BEI Advisors, a management consulting firm based in Yuma. She has spent more than 20 years helping business owners run stronger, healthier companies.

She started out coaching community banks and the businesses they lent to, then spent years at Gowan Company, an agricultural chemical company operating in more than 80 countries, where she said she led mergers and acquisitions.

She launched BEI Advisors in 2025 to bring that experience to mid-sized companies across many industries. Karen leads a team of four.

A fifth generation Arizonan, Karen grew up in Yuma, spent 18 years in Wisconsin and came home in 2020. She and her husband Brock are raising their five children here, where Brock works for Avenir Financial as a commercial loan officer.

Ana Fontanes is a Senior Financial Advisor with BEI.