© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio- Jessica and Analy, AWC Lady Matadors Softball

By Victor Calderón
Published May 20, 2026 at 2:58 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Jessica Smith and Analy Trejo from Arizona Western College Lady Matadors Softball
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Jessica Smith and Analy Trejo from Arizona Western College Lady Matadors Softball

Jessica Smith is a pitcher and Analy Trejo plays first base for Arizona Western Softball.

The Lady Matadors play in the NJCAA DI World Series next week. They defeated Eastern Arizona 7-1 earlier this month to clinch the Region I championship.

The AWC team found out Tuesday they will play Iowa Western next Monday in Oxford, Alabama.

Smith and Trejo were named to the NFCA All-West Region First Team. Smith was named Region I/ Western District MVP after helping the Lady Matadors earn their second straight appearance in the NJCAA World Series.

The Matadors played in the tournament last year when they hosted it at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex in Yuma.

On Thursday's show, we'll have Rauni Gallegos and Alissa Pinon from the Lady Matadors Softball team.

Tags
What's Up Yuma? Radio Arizona Western CollegeMatadorsMatadors AthleticsLady MatadorsAWC MatadorsSoftballNational Softball Competition
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Latest Episodes