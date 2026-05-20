What's Up Yuma? Radio- Jessica and Analy, AWC Lady Matadors Softball

Jessica Smith is a pitcher and Analy Trejo plays first base for Arizona Western Softball.

The Lady Matadors play in the NJCAA DI World Series next week. They defeated Eastern Arizona 7-1 earlier this month to clinch the Region I championship.

The AWC team found out Tuesday they will play Iowa Western next Monday in Oxford, Alabama.

Smith and Trejo were named to the NFCA All-West Region First Team. Smith was named Region I/ Western District MVP after helping the Lady Matadors earn their second straight appearance in the NJCAA World Series.

The Matadors played in the tournament last year when they hosted it at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex in Yuma.

On Thursday's show, we'll have Rauni Gallegos and Alissa Pinon from the Lady Matadors Softball team.