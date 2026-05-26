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What's Up Yuma? Radio- Leo Rodriguez from Kofa Soccer signed with AWC

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published May 26, 2026 at 12:56 PM MST
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Leo Rodriguez just graduated from Kofa High School where he led the boys soccer team. He signed with Arizona Western.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Leo Rodriguez just graduated from Kofa High School where he led the boys soccer team. He signed with Arizona Western.

Leo Rodriguez is one of two Yuma soccer standouts who have signed to play for the Arizona Western Matadors next season.

Rodriguez led the Kofa Kings.

"Leo is a great kid," Arizona Western men's soccer head coach Kenny Dale said in a released statement. "I've watched him play for the last couple of years. We're really excited about him. He's an attacking player and score(d) a lot of goals for Kofa."

The second local product is Cibola's Adrian Luna.

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What's Up Yuma? Radio soccerArizona Western CollegeMatadorsMatadors AthleticsAWC Matadors
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
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