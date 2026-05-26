What's Up Yuma? Radio- Leo Rodriguez from Kofa Soccer signed with AWC
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Leo Rodriguez is one of two Yuma soccer standouts who have signed to play for the Arizona Western Matadors next season.
Rodriguez led the Kofa Kings.
"Leo is a great kid," Arizona Western men's soccer head coach Kenny Dale said in a released statement. "I've watched him play for the last couple of years. We're really excited about him. He's an attacking player and score(d) a lot of goals for Kofa."
The second local product is Cibola's Adrian Luna.