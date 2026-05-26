What's Up Yuma? Radio- Leo Rodriguez from Kofa Soccer signed with AWC

Leo Rodriguez is one of two Yuma soccer standouts who have signed to play for the Arizona Western Matadors next season.

Rodriguez led the Kofa Kings.

"Leo is a great kid," Arizona Western men's soccer head coach Kenny Dale said in a released statement. "I've watched him play for the last couple of years. We're really excited about him. He's an attacking player and score(d) a lot of goals for Kofa."

The second local product is Cibola's Adrian Luna.