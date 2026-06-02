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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio- Carlos Adams, write-in candidate for Yuma mayor

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published June 2, 2026 at 11:55 AM MST
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Carlos Adams is a 2026 write-in candidate for Yuma Mayor.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Carlos Adams is a 2026 write-in candidate for Yuma Mayor.

Who is Carlos Adams?

Well, he's 33. He grew up at his parents' Mexican crafts store at the Southgate Mall in Yuma and then got into boxing.

Adams now owns Adams Footwear, which sells boxing shoes.

He is also a write-in candidate for Yuma Mayor.

Despite his background in boxing, Adams says his toughest opponent may be Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls. He's been in office for 12 years and is seeking a fourth term. Before that, Nicholls served on the Yuma City Council for five years.

Adams says it's time for new blood and new ideas. He told What's Up Yuma? Radio he wants the city to invest in more youth programs and redevelop the community.

Adams and Nicholls will be participating in a Yuma mayor and city council candidate forum this Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Onvida Health administrative center conference room, 2400 S. Avenue A in Yuma.

The event is hosted by the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce and co-moderated by Carmen Marquez, KAWC civic engagement reporter, and the Yuma Sun.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
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