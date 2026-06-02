What's Up Yuma? Radio- Carlos Adams, write-in candidate for Yuma mayor

Who is Carlos Adams?

Well, he's 33. He grew up at his parents' Mexican crafts store at the Southgate Mall in Yuma and then got into boxing.

Adams now owns Adams Footwear, which sells boxing shoes.

He is also a write-in candidate for Yuma Mayor.

Despite his background in boxing, Adams says his toughest opponent may be Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls. He's been in office for 12 years and is seeking a fourth term. Before that, Nicholls served on the Yuma City Council for five years.

Adams says it's time for new blood and new ideas. He told What's Up Yuma? Radio he wants the city to invest in more youth programs and redevelop the community.

Adams and Nicholls will be participating in a Yuma mayor and city council candidate forum this Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Onvida Health administrative center conference room, 2400 S. Avenue A in Yuma.

The event is hosted by the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce and co-moderated by Carmen Marquez, KAWC civic engagement reporter, and the Yuma Sun.