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Yuma Edition

Yuma Edition: AI and the Future of Agriculture with Hikmet Budak

By Alexandra Rangel,
Carmen Márquez
Published July 23, 2026 at 12:45 PM MST

Dr. Hikmet Budak, Director of Agriculture Programs at Arizona Western College specializes in plant genetics

In this episode of Yuma Edition we’re joined by Dr. Hikmet Budak, Director of Agriculture Programs at Arizona Western College. Dr. Budak specializes in plant genetics and developed the first genetics course offered through Arizona Western College and the NAU–Yuma campus. He also serves as an associate editor for BMC Genomics, is a member of the editorial board for PLOS ONE, and was recently invited to join the editorial board of in silico Plants, an Oxford University Press journal focused on computational plant biology.

We discussed the new Agriculture Mentorship Academy, which connects local growers with students to help develop the next generation of agricultural leaders. We also talked about the future of agriculture and how artificial intelligence can help detect plant diseases earlier and increase productivity in crop production.

Congratulations to Dr. Budak for being named Guest Editor for a special issue of the International Journal of Molecular Sciences!

**The Yuma Edition podcast streams live on YouTube, Facebook, and on 94.7FM KOFA Border Radio, Weekday mornings at 10AM **

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Yuma Edition biosolidsArtificial IntelligenceYuma AgricultureAgricultureDronesfood safetyFood insecurityplant diseaseplant pathology
Alexandra Rangel
Alexandra Rangel is the Content Director for KAWC and KOFA. She joined KAWC in October 2025 as a civic engagement reporter. Although she has since moved into a leadership role, she continues to enjoy reporting and staying connected with the community.
See stories by Alexandra Rangel
Carmen Márquez
Carmen Márquez is a Mexican-American journalist born and raised in Yuma. For almost a decade she worked in national TV and radio focusing on undocumented communities in the United States. She has produced documentary episodes for LWC Studios about Latina health (100 Latina Birthdays podcast.), worked with UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute and produced for various outlets including Latinus and Channel 4 News London. She has also co-hosted What's Up Yuma? Radio with Jonny Porter on KOFA Border Radio.
See stories by Carmen Márquez
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