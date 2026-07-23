Yuma Edition: AI and the Future of Agriculture with Hikmet Budak

In this episode of Yuma Edition we’re joined by Dr. Hikmet Budak, Director of Agriculture Programs at Arizona Western College. Dr. Budak specializes in plant genetics and developed the first genetics course offered through Arizona Western College and the NAU–Yuma campus. He also serves as an associate editor for BMC Genomics, is a member of the editorial board for PLOS ONE, and was recently invited to join the editorial board of in silico Plants, an Oxford University Press journal focused on computational plant biology.

We discussed the new Agriculture Mentorship Academy, which connects local growers with students to help develop the next generation of agricultural leaders. We also talked about the future of agriculture and how artificial intelligence can help detect plant diseases earlier and increase productivity in crop production.

Congratulations to Dr. Budak for being named Guest Editor for a special issue of the International Journal of Molecular Sciences!

**The Yuma Edition podcast streams live on YouTube, Facebook, and on 94.7FM KOFA Border Radio, Weekday mornings at 10AM **