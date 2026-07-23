Yuma Edition: 2026 Primary Election Reporter Roundup

It’s Primary Election Day in Arizona! On this episode of Yuma Edition, hosts Alexandra Rangel and Carmen Marquez break down the key local and statewide races on the ballot.

We also hear from local voters in Yuma County casting their ballots this morning

and speak with Yuma County Recorder David Lara about voter turnout.

To close, we interview two student reporters from our KAWC Student Newsroom Summer Cohort. Ana and Chloe give us their take on what's important to young or first-time voters in their generation.

**The Yuma Edition podcast streams live on YouTube, Facebook, and on 94.7FM KOFA Border Radio, Weekday mornings at 10AM **