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Yuma Edition

Yuma Edition: 2026 Primary Election Reporter Roundup

By Alexandra Rangel,
Carmen Márquez
Published July 23, 2026 at 12:04 PM MST

It’s Primary Election Day in Arizona! On this episode of Yuma Edition, we break down the key local and statewide races on the ballot.

Yuma Edition: 2026 Primary Election Reporter Roundup

It’s Primary Election Day in Arizona! On this episode of Yuma Edition, hosts Alexandra Rangel and Carmen Marquez break down the key local and statewide races on the ballot.

We also hear from local voters in Yuma County casting their ballots this morning
and speak with Yuma County Recorder David Lara about voter turnout.

To close, we interview two student reporters from our KAWC Student Newsroom Summer Cohort. Ana and Chloe give us their take on what's important to young or first-time voters in their generation.

**The Yuma Edition podcast streams live on YouTube, Facebook, and on 94.7FM KOFA Border Radio, Weekday mornings at 10AM **

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Yuma Edition KAWC Student NewsroomVotingget out the vote
Alexandra Rangel
Alexandra Rangel is the Content Director for KAWC and KOFA. She joined KAWC in October 2025 as a civic engagement reporter. Although she has since moved into a leadership role, she continues to enjoy reporting and staying connected with the community.
See stories by Alexandra Rangel
Carmen Márquez
Carmen Márquez is a Mexican-American journalist born and raised in Yuma. For almost a decade she worked in national TV and radio focusing on undocumented communities in the United States. She has produced documentary episodes for LWC Studios about Latina health (100 Latina Birthdays podcast.), worked with UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute and produced for various outlets including Latinus and Channel 4 News London. She has also co-hosted What's Up Yuma? Radio with Jonny Porter on KOFA Border Radio.
See stories by Carmen Márquez
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