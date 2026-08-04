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Yuma Edition

Yuma Edition: Major Arrests, New Business, and the Race for San Luis Mayor

By Alexandra Rangel,
Victor Calderón
Published August 4, 2026 at 11:29 AM MST

On today's episode of Yuma Edition, we cover the stories making headlines across Yuma, including the results of a child sexual exploitation sting that led to several arrests. We also take a look at a new company expanding into Yuma and what its arrival could mean for the local economy and community. Plus, we're joined in the studio by San Luis mayoral candidate James Allen Jr. to discuss his vision for the city's future.

Prefer to watch the conversation? View the full livestream on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/live/iB9nVEXvW58?si=4Lf8Sr95Uj6XVRMP

Yuma Edition
Alexandra Rangel
Alexandra Rangel is the Content Director for KAWC and KOFA. She joined KAWC in October 2025 as a civic engagement reporter. Although she has since moved into a leadership role, she continues to enjoy reporting and staying connected with the community.
See stories by Alexandra Rangel
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
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